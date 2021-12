PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD announced a blanket drive to help keep families warm this winter.

The drive, taking place through Dec. 15 is led by the PSJA Counseling & Guidance Department. Blankets can be dropped off at any PSJA middle school now until December 15.

For more information contact campus counselors or call 956-354-2088