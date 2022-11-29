PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator.

The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added.

The district announced the decision on its website with a statement from Arredondo.

“It has been an incredible honor to have served the students and families at PSJA,” Arredondo said. “With a heavy heart, I announce my departure from PSJA. I leave proudly to know that PSJA is on solid ground. I am grateful to the community at PSJA for allowing me to lead while working together to turn challenges into opportunities for our students and staff to thrive.”

During Arredondo’s tenure, 17 of 42 schools earned an A rating under the state’s accountability system and the district earning an A overall, PSJA ISD said in the statement.