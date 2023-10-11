PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo Independent School District students attended the City of Pharr’s third annual Manufacturing Day.

The event was held at the Pharr Development and Research Center on Wednesday in celebration of National Manufacturing Day.

During the event, students heard from Victor Perez, President and CEO of the Pharr Economic Development Corporation. They also had the opportunity to listen to professionals in the field and participate in panel discussions with higher education partners and manufacturing companies.

“I think the new generation can fill the gap because they are fast learners, ” said David Ortiz, Regional Director of the Texas Manufacturing Assitance Center at UTRGV. “Right now with technology, these students can learn very very fast. They have access to a lot more information in comparison to 10 years ago or 15 years ago. “