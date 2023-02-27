PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Early College High School and PSJA Southwest Early College High School placed 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th place respectively, at the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival held at the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 22.
As part of festival guidelines, students must have submitted original films with no copyrighted content and adult involvement in film productions was limited to sponsors and onscreen talent, said the district’s news release.
These student films placed as follows:
- 5A UIL State 2nd Place Traditional Animation – 9 Lives – PSJA Southwest Theatre
- 5A UIL State 2nd Place Digital Animation – Time’s Up – PSJA North Theatre
- 5A UIL State 3rd Place Documentary – Ya Basta! Pharr Riot – PSJA North Theatre
- 5A UIL State 4th Place Traditional Animation – “The Little Bee” – PSJA North Theatre
- 5A UIL State 6th Place Traditional Animation – To Arya – PSJA North Theatre
In addition, PSJA Southwest’s The Alton 21 was one of four 5A finalists for the Nobelity Project Social Impact Award.
“We are incredibly proud of our students and their work for being recognized as some of the best in the state,” said PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor.
Visit the Fine Arts program to learn more.