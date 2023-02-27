PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Early College High School and PSJA Southwest Early College High School placed 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th place respectively, at the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival held at the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 22.

As part of festival guidelines, students must have submitted original films with no copyrighted content and adult involvement in film productions was limited to sponsors and onscreen talent, said the district’s news release.

These student films placed as follows:

5A UIL State 2 nd Place Traditional Animation – 9 Lives – PSJA Southwest Theatre

Place Traditional Animation – 9 Lives – PSJA Southwest Theatre 5A UIL State 2 nd Place Digital Animation – Time’s Up – PSJA North Theatre

Place Digital Animation – Time’s Up – PSJA North Theatre 5A UIL State 3 rd Place Documentary – Ya Basta! Pharr Riot – PSJA North Theatre

Place Documentary – Ya Basta! Pharr Riot – PSJA North Theatre 5A UIL State 4 th Place Traditional Animation – “The Little Bee” – PSJA North Theatre

Place Traditional Animation – “The Little Bee” – PSJA North Theatre 5A UIL State 6th Place Traditional Animation – To Arya – PSJA North Theatre

In addition, PSJA Southwest’s The Alton 21 was one of four 5A finalists for the Nobelity Project Social Impact Award.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their work for being recognized as some of the best in the state,” said PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor.

Visit the Fine Arts program to learn more.