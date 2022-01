PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 10 Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD students competed at the Tri-City Visual Art Contest on Jan. 22.

According to the district, the group advanced to compete at the RGV Visual Art Contest to be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 29.

PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor said the top 20 middle school and 20 high school students were named Tri-City Artists and were awarded patches for their Senior jackets.

The following students will be advancing to the RGV Visual Art Contest: