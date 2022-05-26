HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Austin Middle School student was “removed from the campus and will be arrested” after posting terroristic threats, according to an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon.

The email was sent by the school and said that “inappropriate social media posts” were made by one student at around 11:25 am.

Pharr Police Department officials say that the student was in the 7th grade.

No weapons were found on site, and school-related activities continued as normal as there was “no immediate danger or threat” to the campus.