PSJA ISD selects students for Latinas In Progress scholarship

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD celebrated 17 students chosen to participate in the Latinas In Progress program

The program encourages young women to explore and pursue higher education. The program provides information and access to opportunity for selected students.

“They learn how to be great role models in their community and create the interpersonal skills that are very necessary, especially for women when they leave high school”, said Dr. Rowdy Vela, principal, PSJA Memorial Early College High School

The scholarship is also in partnership with the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas. Their purpose is to celebrate the positive image and values of women statewide.

