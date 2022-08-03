PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD superintendent and administration plan to propose competitive pay increases for all employees.

According to the district’s news release, the plan is a part of PSJA ISD’s efforts to continue prioritizing compensation for staff.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the PSJA Early College High School Lecture Hall.

The district said the following salary increases are being proposed for the 2022-2023 school year with the support of professional teacher/employee organizations and will be reviewed and voted on by the PSJA ISD School Board of Trustees:

A 3% salary increase from the midpoint for all employees

$3,500 one-time retention stipend for all teachers

$3,000 one-time retention/recruitment stipend for all employees

$18/hr starting pay for bus drivers

A one-time $450 incentive is being proposed for teachers participating in the district’s Reading Academies upon their completion of training modules, said the district.

“We want our teachers and staff to know that we appreciate all their hard work and dedication and value their contribution to the success of our PSJA students,” said School Board President Rick Pedraza.

Compensation increases for teachers will average from $5,250 to $6,000, continuing to make the district’s starting pay for teachers among the best in the region.

The news release added that PSJA ISD will continue to pay 100% of healthcare base plan costs for all employees.