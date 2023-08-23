PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District approved salary increases and loyalty stipends for full-time employees, the district announced.

The PSJA Board of Trustees approved the competitive compensation plans for all employees this school year during a school board meeting held Monday.

According to a news release from PSJA ISD, the following salary increases were voted on by the Board of Trustees:

$57,300 starting pay for employees on the Teacher Pay Scale ($2,175 increase)

A 3% increase from the midpoint for professional full-time employees

A 4% increase from the midpoint for non-professional full-time employees

$2,500 loyalty stipend for full-time professionals

$2,000 loyalty stipend for all other full-time employees

(PSJA ISD)

Additionally, the district said it will continue to pay 100% of health care under the base plan at no additional cost to employees.

“It makes us proud as a School Board to be able to provide this competitive pay for our employees as a token of our appreciation,” said PSJA School Board President Cynthia Gutierrez. “Thank you to Dr. Elias and his Administration for their efforts to ensure we have a balanced budget to be able to make this possible, making PSJA ISD one of the best-paying school districts in the region.”

PSJA ISD was also approved for the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment in 2022-2023, which aims to provide teachers a pathway to six-figure salaries.