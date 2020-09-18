PSJA ISD resumes conditioning for athletes on voluntary basis

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr-San Juan -Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District (ISD) is resuming conditioning for their students on a voluntary basis.

According to a release, the district will be opening stadium facilities and all four comprehensive high school to varsity athletes starting September 21 to September 25. Fall sports, Football, Volleyball, Cross-Country and Tennis, begin September 28.

All health and safety measures will be followed, and as an enhanced safety precaution, students wanting to take advantage of using the facility to condition will be required to submit a recent negative COVID-19 test. PSJA Press Release

It is also mentioned that coaches and trainers will also be tested.

The districts adds voluntary conditioning is not practice nor sports workouts. This decision will give varsity athletes the opportunity to regain conditioning.

Students will be in groups of 10.

PSJA ISD also emphasizes that this is only on voluntary basis and that parents and students can choose not to participate.

“Our coaches and athletic trainers will be onsite to supervise the student athletes and ensure health and safety measures are being followed, including screening, wearing a mask and social distancing,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo in the release. “As student leaders, our athletes have the opportunity to be one of the first to go through our reopening efforts. They will help set an example for the rest of the student body as we slowly work to allow other extracurricular students to start their practices, such as those participating in marching band, and other fine arts activities.”

The district says all workouts will consist of body weight and running. Students will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and to use a mask, except when actively exercising. Students will also be required to bring their own water bottles. The district advises touchless water stations will be made available.

In case a probable positive COVID-19 case is reported during this reopening phase of facilities, the district will follow the current Health and Safety Measures utilized, such as immediate contact tracing by health experts, notice to all within close contact to individual, complete or partial shutdown of facilities for thorough disinfecting procedures. PSJA ISD Press Release

To view the PSJA ISD Athletics COVID-19 plan, click here.