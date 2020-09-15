PSJA ISD reduces taxes for school year by half a cent

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent District voted to reduce taxes for the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was made at board meeting help Sept. 14.

Board members voted approve a 1/2 cent reduction for an overall tax rate of $1.2675 per $100 valuation, said a release.

“The district’s tax rate has been declining over the last five years,” said PSJA Chief Financial Officer Janet Robles in the release. “I would imagine most of our community would like to see our tax rate continue to decrease. The state funding system does not make it easy to drop the tax rate very much without losing state aid.”