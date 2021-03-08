PSJA ISD receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, first approved provider by state

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (ISD) announced they have been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider site by the State of Texas.

The district said they have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer to PSJA ISD educators.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this service to our PSJA Team,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We look forward to distributing more doses as they become available.”

Source: PSJA ISD

As more vaccines become available, PSJA ISD said they are willing and able to continue providing this much needed resource to the community.

The district said they have plans to host more COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for its more than 5,000 employees as more vaccines become available.

The dates and schedules for vaccine distribution sites will be shared as these are confirmed, said the district.

Individuals can visit PSJA ISD for announcements and updates.