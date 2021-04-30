PSJA ISD receives $260k grant to expand technical education

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission awarded Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD a grant for students interested in pursuing careers in technical education, according to a press release.

TWC awarded a total of 11 grants to school districts in the Rio Grande Valley, and PSJA ISD received $269,624.

“We are grateful for this generous grant that will help us continue ensuring our students have the best resources necessary to achieve the highest levels of success,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo in a statement. “This grant will help provide additional equipment for our automotive program.”

The district plans to purchase equipment for hands-on classroom training, individual study and advanced troubleshooting technology.

Some of the equipment includes aligners, air compressors, transmission jacks, A/C recovery machines, wheel balancers, transmission oil exchangers, tire changers and diagnostic kits.

Graduates of the PSJA Automotive Technology program are typically placed in dealerships, independent garages and specialty automotive repair facilities and quick service shops.

The equipment will be available to all students from all seven high schools at PSJA ISD, according to a press release.