PSJA ISD provides virtual training academies for frontline employees

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District (ISD) Operations Division announced virtual training academies for all frontline employees in various departments.

The chief of operations division said the academies will include supervisor and employee tracks that are focused on different topics for departments such as transportation, child nutrition, and maintenance.

“Our Operations Directors have continued to lead and provide services across the District from the first day we closed campuses. Their efforts, energy, and care ignited the Spirit of PSJA to another level to research ‘Best Practices’ in keeping our PSJA Family Safe in our new COVID-19 landscape,” said Martinez.”

The district said they are offering safe in-person trainings for groups of 10 or less for those employees without access to technology to connect from home.

Trainings began on Aug. 17 and will continue until Aug. 28.