PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training staff and districtwide launch of STOPit.

STOPit is an anonymous online reporting tool for students, staff and parents. The anonymous tool is designed to minimize bullying, cyber abuse and to promote school safety.

“STOPit is to keep our students and staff safe and cultivate a kind and respectful school climate, online and off,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo.

The app will be available to use for all PSJA students and staff. Students and staff will be trained on using STOPit during the first week of school. The training will focus on how to use the app and recognizing signs of inappropriate behavior.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” said PSJA Police Department Chief Rolando Garcia. “It is important for our students, staff, families, and even our community members to be vigilant and report any concerns that they may have at any time.”

PSJA is still accepting students across the Rio Grande Valley for the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school for all PSJA students is Monday, Aug. 22.