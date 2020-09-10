Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

PSJA ISD offers free COVID-19 testing for students

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas – Free COVID-19 testing is underway for Pharr San Juan Alamo Independent School District students.

District officials say they are offering testing as a way to determine how soon they can return to in person learning, as well as keeping track of the virus should it spread within the district.

Sulema Solis, director of health services for PSJA ISD said, “The more of our students that get tested along with our families, that is going to allow for a safer return back to school.”

The district is having testing at Liberty Middle School and Austin Middle School starting at 9 a.m.

Then all next week testing will happen at PSJA Southwest Early College High School and Yzaguirre Middle School.

