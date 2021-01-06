PSJA ISD offers 15 minute COVID-19 testing

PHARR, Texas — Tuesday began instruction for the spring semester PSJA ISD. Now the district is providing rapid testing to students and staff as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The RAPID Test kits came from the Texas Education Agency and will be available at all campuses. The tests are done using a nasal swab and offer results in about 15 minutes.

RAPID Test Kit

Source: PSJA ISD

“Through this process within 15 minutes after the person take a nasal swab, we are able to get results and we are able to then, be able to quarantine those individuals that turn up positive and prevent them from spreading COVID-19,” said Superintendent Jorge Arredondo.

The district strongly recommends that all employees reporting to their work location be tested for COVID-19 using the RAPID Tests. The tests can be done on a weekly basis as an additional health and safety measure at all of their facilities.

Students, with parental consent, can also have these tests administered.