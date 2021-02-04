PSJA ISD offering second vaccine dose for those who received first dose at San Juan school

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) is opening pre-registration to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to qualify, you must have received your first dose of the vaccine at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan from January 12 to 14.

If you did not receive the vaccine at the school on these dates, you are not eligible.

For information on how to pre-register for the second dose, visit psjaisd.us/vaccine.

Anyone in need of assistance with registering can call the PSJA COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 354-2015.

When going to receive the second dose, you must bring a valid photo ID and proof of your first vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday