PSJA ISD named one of Best Communities for Music Education

PHARR. Texas (KVEO)- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District named one of the Best Communities for Music Education for 2021.

The Best Communities for Music Education is a national designation awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students given by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The award recognized PSJA ISD’s efforts in leading the way with music learning opportunities as outlined in the new federal education legislation, the Every Student Succeeds Act. The act identifies music and arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

PSJA qualified for the award by providing information such as funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, and more for the music programs. The district was then reviewed and verified with school officials by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Many District officials congratulated the program for its accomplishments.

“Congratulations to students, parents, community members, teachers, administrators, and board members for PSJA ISD being named a Best Community for Music Education.. this award reflects the entire PSJA family’s support for music education and its many benefits,” stated PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor.

The district offers a variety of music opportunities in their program, including band, orchestra, choir, jazz, and mariachi. The program recently celebrated 220 music program students as they advanced to the UIL State Competition.

