PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mothers from the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District united to form a folklorico group.

The creation of the dance group was inspired by the opportunities in the PSJA Parental Engagement Program, which aims to increase the number of parents engaged in their child’s education.

The twelve mothers meet weekly at the Cesar Chavez Elementary and Ramirez Elementary parent centers in Pharr.

“We have seen positive changes,” Claudia Cavazos, site manager at the Cesar Chavez Elementary Parent Center said. “Mothers also feel more engaged and in return, it has helped their children become more social and be part of other school activities.”

The newly formed folklorico group performed at the Region One “Fiesta 2023 Family and Engagement Conference” on April 5.

Students throughout the district can also participate in folklorico through the fine arts program.

Through the parental engagement program, parents can also earn college credit and certifications at these centers through partners like South Texas College and the Region One Education Service Center.