PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District mariachi groups recently earned Division One ratings.

Following the UIL Mariachi contest Jan. 21 at the La Joya Performing Arts Center, the district said three schools will represent them at state competitions Feb. 25-26: PSJA Early College High School, PSJA North Early College High School, and PSJA Southwest Early College High School.

PSJA North ECHS Mariachi, Photo courtesy: PSJA ISD

PSJA Southwest ECHS Mariachi, Photo courtesy: PSJA ISD

PSJA ECHS Mariachi, Photo courtesy: PSJA ISD

In addition to mariachi, at PSJA ISD, all students can participate in numerous music programs.

“We are so proud of our students for this tremendous accomplishment,” PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor said. “Congratulations to all students and their directors for their hard work and dedication.”