PSJA ISD launches COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all 12 years and older

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO)—- PSJA Independent School District launched its first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic for students 12 years and older, and overall community members still needing the vaccine in June 3, 2021.
This week on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, they will be hosting two more clinics from 1:30 pm to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center in San Juan.
Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
As an approved COVID-19 vaccine provider site by the State of Texas, PSJA ISD has also helped administer more than 30,000 Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the community.
“It is important for us as a school district to serve our community during these unprecedented times,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We thank our team for being in the frontlines and helping us make this happen.”