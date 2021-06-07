PSJA ISD launches COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all 12 years and older

FILE – In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO)—- PSJA Independent School District launched its first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic for students 12 years and older, and overall community members still needing the vaccine in June 3, 2021.

This week on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, they will be hosting two more clinics from 1:30 pm to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center in San Juan.

Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis.

Local business owners concerned over break-ins in Downtown Harlingen

As an approved COVID-19 vaccine provider site by the State of Texas, PSJA ISD has also helped administer more than 30,000 Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the community.

“It is important for us as a school district to serve our community during these unprecedented times,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We thank our team for being in the frontlines and helping us make this happen.”