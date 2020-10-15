PSJA ISD launches COVID-19 data tracking

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD launched a COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard made to be clear and transparent as well as to continually improve the safety of all students employees and families.

The dashboard can be found on the district’s website. The PSJA superintendent said it is a way to keep the community aware of what is going on on all campuses.

Dr. Jorge Arredondo, superintendent said, “With the right information our community and our parents and our students will be able to make the best decisions to continue to provide safety for all our all our students in our faculty.”

The dashboard is the same information reported to the Texas Education Agency but it is updated in real time.

