PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD reported Wednesday the sudden death of one of its K-9 officers.

According to the district’s news release, Officer “Tilin” was representing the PSJA ISD Police Department at the Inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition at the Bert Odgen Arena.

Tilin was found unresponsive inside his unit, said PSJA ISD. Tilin’s career with the district began in August 2022.

The district added that, as per standard protocol, a report was immediately filed with the Edinburg Police Department and an investigation will be conducted.

PSJA ISD will also conduct an internal investigation.