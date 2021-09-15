PSJA ISD increases pay for substitutes

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District board approved a pay increase for substitutes, according to a press release.
The pay increase is part of the district’s efforts to keep and recruit more substitute teachers and will be effective for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic school years.
The approval rates range between $50 to $20 increase a day:
|Certified Teachers (All Areas)
|Certified Teacher Permanent Substitutes
|Degreed
|Degreed Permanent Substitute
|Non-Degreed
|Non-Degreed/Permanent Substitute
Anybody interested in applying can visit the district’s website, or click here.