PSJA ISD increases pay for substitutes

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District board approved a pay increase for substitutes, according to a press release.

The pay increase is part of the district’s efforts to keep and recruit more substitute teachers and will be effective for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic school years.

The approval rates range between $50 to $20 increase a day:

Certified Teachers (All Areas) $130 $180/Day Certified Teacher Permanent Substitutes $140 $190/Day Degreed $100 $125/Day Degreed Permanent Substitute $110 $135/Day Non-Degreed $85 $105/Day Non-Degreed/Permanent Substitute $95 $115/Day

Anybody interested in applying can visit the district’s website, or click here.