PSJA ISD hosts vaccine clinics for middle school students

Local News
PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD is hosting vaccination clinics for their students. It is to ensure their accessibility to mandatory vaccinations from the state.

The main focus is on the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for middle school aged students. Thursday was the first round of vaccines for the clinic but more are scheduled throughout the district in the coming months;

Sulema Solis, Director of Health Services, “vaccines and then the HPV vaccine will also be administered to all students from our district.”

Vaccinations are funded through a grant from the UT Medical Branch. The clinics are following current COVID-19 safety guidelines recommended by the CDC.

