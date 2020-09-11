PSJA ISD hosts free Back to School COVID-19 testing

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) announced they are hosting free Back to School COVID-19 screenings at several locations through Sept. 21.

PSJA ISD said testing will be provided by a private company through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services and the military to best serve the community.

Screenings will be available Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 11 at Liberty Middle School and Austin Middle School.

Monday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Sept. 21 at PSJA Southwest ECHS and Yzaguirre Middle School.

All sites will open at 9 a.m. and close until supplies run out.

The district said the test will be administered to anyone regardless of symptoms as a way to prepare for a safer return to in-person instruction.

Community members with questions or concerns can call the COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 354-2015.