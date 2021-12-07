PSJA ISD holding vaccine clinics

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) ISD will hold vaccine clinics at several points during the month of December.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those age five and older. First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available, as well as third doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccines will be available at PSJA Dr. King College and University Center (704 W. Ridge Road) at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 7 | 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 | 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 | 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 | 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For additional questions, call (956) 354 – 2015.