PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District employee was arrested on accusations of an improper relationship with a student, records show.

Macario Zarate III has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records.

ValleyCentral reached out to PSJA ISD, whose officials said they were notified Feb. 2 of an alleged improper relationship between a student at PSJA Memorial ECHS and an employee.

“The report was thoroughly investigated and the individual in question was arrested and is no longer an employee of the district effective Friday, Feb. 3, 2023,” the district stated.

PSJA ISD officials said that student safety remains a top priority, and the district encourages students, parents and staff to report improper situations they witness or learn about.