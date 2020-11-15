PSJA-ISD elementary school recognized for national award

PSJA ISD’s Kelly-Pharr Elementary Recognized during 2020 National Blue Ribbon School Virtual Ceremony.

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Kelly-Pharr Elementary was one of nearly 400 schools recognized during a virtual ceremony held by the U.S. Department of Education.

The school received a National Blue Ribbon award; now the sixth in the district to receive this honor.

Educators were congratulated for their dedication despite the shift COVID-19 has caused to online learning.

“Many of you show what’s possible when you’re forced to pivot and navigate uncharted circumstances to keep learning going for all your students. After all, at the end of the day, when the lights are off and the doors are locked, that’s all it is, it’s a building—it is the people, your work, your care, your love who make it truly special,” said U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

PSJA-ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo also congratulated the elementary school for setting an example.

“Congratulations again, thank you for setting the example and joining this elite group of schools throughout the nation.”

Five other PSJA schools have received this national honor award dating back to 1987 and most recently in 2018.

