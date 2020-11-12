PSJA ISD delays reopening option to December

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) is delaying its in-person instruction option further into the year.

On Thursday, the school district announced that the earliest date for in-person learning at PSJA ISD schools will be December 7.

According to a release, the extension was approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) “due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in our community.”

Virtual learning will continue at PSJA ISD for students throughout the school year.

Some students at PSJA ISD have been allowed to come for in-person instruction due to connectivity issues and also for the South Texas College dual enrollment program.