SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Violeta Cantu, a counselor at Carman Elementary of the PSJA Independent School District, is nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

The district’s news release said Cantu was nominated by Carman principal, Gisela Salinas Ramirez, for her consistent social and emotional support toward students, teachers, and staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership, according to the news release.

“Mrs. Violeta Cantu is the heart of Carman Elementary,” said Principal Gisela Salinas Ramirez. “She gives so much of herself day in and day out to ensure that our students, parents, and staff members have the social and emotional support necessary to navigate any situation and encourages us to find the light on even the darkest days.”

Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture, and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

“It is an honor to be nominated for the National Life Changer of the Year Award. I feel extremely blessed to be able to pursue my passion as a school counselor with PSJA ISD,” said Cantu.