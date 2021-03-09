PSJA ISD Communications Department receive state awards

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Communications Department received various State awards from the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) for their outstanding work in School Public Relations and Marketing.

The district said each year, during the annual competitive Star Awards, TSPRA recognizes communicators in school districts, education foundations, education associations and organizations for their work in print, video and electronic media categories.

“Congratulations to our Communications Team for representing our school district at the State level,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “The work that they do is essential as they continue to communicate with our community and spotlight the great work of our students, staff and schools.”

The Platinum Award honors a year-long project that exhibits the highest standards of excellence in all facets according to research, analysis, communication and evaluation, said the district.

Of 1,406 entries received in 51 categories from public school districts across Texas, PSJA ISD said their communications department received the following state accolades:

Platinum Certificate of Merit

2019-2020 PSJA ISD Centennial Celebration

Crystal Commendation in Marketing

2020 Texas Public Schools Week

Best of Category Medal

Superintendent’s First 100 Days Communications Plan



Gold Star Awards