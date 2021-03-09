COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

PSJA ISD Communications Department receive state awards

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: PSJA ISD Facebook

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Communications Department received various State awards from the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) for their outstanding work in School Public Relations and Marketing.

The district said each year, during the annual competitive Star Awards, TSPRA recognizes communicators in school districts, education foundations, education associations and organizations for their work in print, video and electronic media categories.

“Congratulations to our Communications Team for representing our school district at the State level,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “The work that they do is essential as they continue to communicate with our community and spotlight the great work of our students, staff and schools.”

The Platinum Award honors a year-long project that exhibits the highest standards of excellence in all facets according to research, analysis, communication and evaluation, said the district.

Of 1,406 entries received in 51 categories from public school districts across Texas, PSJA ISD said their communications department received the following state accolades:

Platinum Certificate of Merit  

  •  2019-2020 PSJA ISD Centennial Celebration 

Crystal Commendation in Marketing  

  • 2020 Texas Public Schools Week 

Best of Category Medal  

  •  Superintendent’s First 100 Days Communications Plan 
     

Gold Star Awards 

  • Video Feature – Sun Shines Bright at PSJA 
  • Video Promotional – PSJA Movie Night Promo 
  • Video News Package – PTI Students Win New York Photo Contest
  • Video General Event – 15th Annual Miracle Kids of South Texas at PSJA 
  • Video Training – PSJA Ms. Savvy the Science Lady: Solubility 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday