PSJA ISD choir students earn All-District Choir after virtual competition

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: PSJA ISD Facebook.

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) ISD announced 17 of their students earned a spot in the All-District Choir. The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) recently hosted the annual competition virtually.

“We were ecstatic to hear the results of our choir students who participated in the TMEA choir competition recently,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “To the musicians who advanced to the next level, we know you’ll continue to make our district proud.”

All 17 students will be advancing to the All-Region Choir Audition, which will take place virtually in December, said the district’s news release.

Courtesy: PSJA ISD

