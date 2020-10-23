countdown
PSJA ISD campus earns national recognition

Local News
PHARR, Texas — 26 south Texas high schools were recognized with the 2020 College Success Award by GreatSchools.org.

Thomas Jefferson Early College High School T-STEM of the PSJA ISD was among those on the list. The award honors high schools across the country for ensuring students are prepared for college and future careers.

Dr. Jorge Arredondo, superintendent said, “It is a tremendous honor to be bestowed this great award and recognition. We have a lot of hard-working teachers, an awesome superstar principal, administrators and great students that always go above and beyond.”

The district said it strives to provide a rigorous curriculum as well as dual enrollment courses across all of its early college high schools.

