PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its four high school athletic field renovations.

The district invested over $8.7 million in renovations which will include new synthetic turf for football and soccer, goal posts, scoreboards and new play clocks.

(Source: PSJA ISD)

PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, PSJA North Early College High School, PSJA Southwest Early College High School in Pharr, and PSJA Memorial Early College High School in Alamo will have their fields renovated.

“At PSJA ISD we take pride in investing in our students by providing outstanding facilities,” said PSJA Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo. “These renovations will allow our athletes to develop their skills in a safe and top-of-the-line facility. Thank you to our School Board of Trustees for supporting this work for our PSJA family.”