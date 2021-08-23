PSJA ISD board approves to add face masks to student dress code

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s School Board approved on Monday to make face masks part of the student dress code.

“Under Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, which gives school districts the power to supervise health and safety measures, the board can amend the standardized dress code consistent with a ‘statutory authority’,” stated a PSJA ISD spokesperson.

Face masks that cover the mouth and nose will be part of the dress code while on campus and school district-related activities.

Parents that would like to opt-out of the mandate, can contact the Student Services Office to start a review process at (956) 354-2000.

PSJA ISD will electronically provide an updated student dress code document to all parents.

The announcement did not mention what the consequences would be for a student that does not comply with the dress code, or when it will go into effect.

The district is the second in the Rio Grande Valley to amend the dress code, the first was Edcouch-Elsa ISD. Paris ISD in North Texas and Texas City ISD also implemented masks to its student dress code.