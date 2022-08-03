HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board approved pay raises and retention stipends for the 2022-2023 school year, Wednesday evening.

The PSJA ISD School Board has approved raises and retention stipends for teachers and full-time employees for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release from the district.

In addition to the raises and stipends, the district noted that they will continue to pay 100% of the healthcare base plan costs for all employees.

“We just want our staff to know that we appreciate all the hard work and dedication they do for our students and PSJA Family,” said School Board President Rick Pedraza. “Thank you to our School Board of Trustees and Administration for balancing our budget while ensuring our employees receive a considerable and highly competitive raise.”

The raises and stipends are as follows: