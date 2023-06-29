PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Housing Authority and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD awarded $65,000 to 30 recent PSJA graduates, for their post-secondary education. This is the fifth Annual Awards Ceremony, as part of an initiative by the non-profit organization Project READ.

Project READ is a non-profit organization created by the Pharr Housing Authority to award scholarships from $1,000 to $3,000 to graduating seniors under the Pharr Housing Authority.

Sandra Arellano, a recipient of the award, plans to pursue nursing at Texas A&M University this fall.



“PSJA not only gave me the opportunity of completing my associate degree before receiving my high school diploma, but it also offered me many networking opportunities through clubs and organizations,” said Arellano.



PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alejandro Elias encourages students to give back to their community after pursuing higher education.