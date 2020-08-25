Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

PSJA ISD approves pay raises for upcoming school year

Local News
PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr – San Juan – Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District (ISD) approved a pay raise for their employees for the 2020-2021 school year during a meeting held Monday.

The raise comes as many employees struggle through COVID-19.

According to a release, teachers, librarians and nurses will receive a pay increase of $1,700. Other employees will receive a 3 percent increase from their mid-point.

“We are excited to announce a pay increase for employees,” said Jorge Palacios, School Board President in the release. “We appreciate their work and dedication, and value their contribution to the success of our PSJA students.”

The district mentions employees can expect the increase in their September paychecks.

