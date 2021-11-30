PSJA ISD announces Christmas toy drive

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District announced a Christmas toy drive.

PSJA ISD will be having a Christmas toy drive as part of their second annual Family Posada, according to a Facebook post by PSJA ISD.

“You can help us bring joy to a child this holiday season by donating a new unwrapped toy!” the post stated.

Toys can be dropped off from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16 at any of the PSJA ISD school and district facilities. The window to drop off a toy is from Monday through Fridays.