PSJA ISD and UTRGV partner to help student teachers gain experience

PHARR, Texas – A new partnership is bringing student teachers into the classroom for hands on learning before graduation.

A partnership between the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) current student teachers are now able to learn from veteran teachers.

PSJA ISD officials spoke on the new initiative. They said they want to make sure the transition to teaching is as seamless as possible for new teachers.

Jorge Arredondo, PSJA ISD Superintendent said, “Our teachers have gained many, many great practices and strategies. This allows us to be able to pass them along so that the new teachers are going to be so much more successful.”

Arredondo adds that the partnership between the district and UTRGV is an effort to help student teachers gain confidence to lead students in the classroom.