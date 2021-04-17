PSJA ISD Alumni accepted to New York Times Fellowship

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District alumni has been accepted as part of the New York Times 2021-2022 Fellowship class.

Adrian Rivera, selected from 3,000 applicants will be serving as an opinion editing fellow at the New York Times.

Rivera graduated from PSJA North Early College High School in 2016. As part of the Early College Program partnered with South Texas College, Rivera graduated with an Associates’s Degree in Interdisciplinary studies.

Following high school, Rivera attended Yale University and graduated in 2020. Rivera majored in History and was part of the Mellow Mays Undergraduate Fellowship.

As a student at Yale University, Rivera was a staff columnist at the Yale Daily News and became the paper’s first Latino Opinion editor.

Rivera thanked PSJA North and the district for the numerous opportunities that helped him in his educational advancements.

“I’m grateful… to the district and to the school for providing me with a host of wonderful teachers,” said Rivera.

River further went on to discuss his gratitude for the major lesson of learning he gained while attending PSJA North.

“My early college experience taught me that who you were learning from mattered just as much, or more, in some ways, than what you were learning. It’s a lesson I carried with me into college, and that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life,” Rivera shared.