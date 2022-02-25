ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 2008 graduate from PSJA Memorial High School gives back to her alma matter by allowing students pursuing a career in the dental industry to use her office to gain hands-on experience.

Dentist and PSJA Alumna Dr. Olga Ruby Salinas has been guiding students and helping them as they themselves get ready to graduate high school.

“This is my way of giving back to the school system that gave me so much,” said Dr. Salinas. “I attended PSJA ever since I can remember. It was in 3rd grade that my teacher Mrs. Warren at Doedyns Elementary identified me as a Gifted & Talented student. I always go back to that moment in my life because I believe that if she had not seen what I could offer, I would not be here. I have a lot to thank PSJA for.”

In a release, Dr. Salinas says she takes pride in being able to share what she knows with current students so that they have the skills needed to join the workforce.

(Source: PSJA ISD Press Release)

“I hope these students walk away with a bigger sense of purpose and a clearer pathway career-wise, so they know what they need to do to get to where they want to be,” she said. “If I can help them by mentoring them and guiding them, then I would be happy knowing I can do that for them.”

The opportunity for students to gain experience in the real world is available through the PSJA Career & Technical Education Program’s Health Science Career Pathway in partnership with South Texas College.

Students that are part of the program are getting to complete their Clinical Labs at this time and they get to do so at Dr. Salinas’ practice, The Smile Clinic.

Senior at PSJA Memorial Early College High School, Deimy Hernandez, mentions that her dream has always been to work in the dental industry. That dream has now come true.

“I’m grateful for the education I’m receiving and the experience here,” said Hernandez. “As a first-generation student, this will help me help my family. This is a great opportunity for us.”

Hernandez hopes to use her Dental Assistant Certificate as she completes her post-secondary education.

Dr. Salinas added she is thankful for the opportunities received at PSJA.