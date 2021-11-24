PSJA hosting second annual virtual fundraiser

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Members of the Pharr – San Juan – Alamo ISD (PSJA) community are partnering together to hold their second annual virtual fundraiser.

The “PSJA Family Day of Giving” fundraiser is designed to support student scholarships for the class of 2022, according to a press release from PSJA ISD.

“As part of this virtual fundraiser, PSJA ISD is once again mobilizing to help the PSJA Education Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization comprised of mostly PSJA alumni to continue providing scholarships to graduating seniors,” the release stated.

There will also be a school competition between all 43 PSJA ISD schools in an effort to help the graduating seniors.

The Day of Giving campaign lasts until Nov. 30., with all proceeds going towards PSJA ISD students.

For more information, visit their website.