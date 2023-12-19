MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr San Juan Alamo Independent School District hosted a Cultivating Young Women’s Leadership Conference for its senior students.

The event was held Tuesday at the Radisson Hotel where numerous speakers, including Hidalgo County Judge Renee Betancourt, Attorney Leah Wise and other PSJA ISD Leaders inspired young women.

“It is really about teaching our girls to not be afraid to have courage and to be ready to break that ceiling,” said Linda Uribe executive officer for college readiness.

During the conference, students were able to participate in breakout sessions and learn about professional work attire during the fashion show.