MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD employee was arrested on charges of indecency with a child.

Juan Jose Lozano was arrested by McAllen police on one count of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County Records.

ValleyCentral reached out to PSJA ISD, who released a statement in regards to the arrest:

The PSJA ISD Administration was contacted regarding the arrest of a part-time employee on July 19, 2022. Upon receiving notice and confirming the arrest with local law enforcement, PSJA ISD took immediate action. The individual in question is no longer employed by the district and will no longer have access to any PSJA ISD campuses and facilities. At PSJA ISD all reports of this nature are taken very seriously to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. PSJA ISD Administration

Lozano was issued a bond amount of $25,000 and was released on July 19.