PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) has approved an incentive to get more students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials approved the incentive during a meeting held Monday.

Students that are eligible to receive the vaccine and are receiving the primary series can get a one-time $25 gift card.

That includes the first and second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or a single shot of Johnson & Johnson. Students will need to receive the vaccine by April 21, 2022, to qualify.

The district will be hosting the following two clinics:

March 8, March 9 at the PSJA Collegiate High School Santos Salinas Gym (704 W. Ridge Rd, San Juan, TX 78589)

March 10 at Jaime Escalante Middle School (6123 S. Cage, Pharr, TX 78577)

PSJA ISD Nurses will be taking the proof of vaccinations.

“Thank you to our School Board of Trustees for approving this measure to help us provide this incentive for our families,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo in the release. “We also want to commend our PSJA Health Services Department and all team members who help us continue to provide this much-needed service for our community.”

The distribution of the gift cards will be announced in May, said the release.