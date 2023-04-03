MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from PSJA Independent School District and Mission Independent School District attended an educational conference to learn about diabetes.

The event helped students to engage in different activities that help lead a healthy, diabetes-free life, such as exercise, a healthy cooking demonstration and a healthy lunch.

“They’re learning about the signs and symptoms, prevention, which is the most important thing, and hopefully, they can take this home, talk to their parents about it, and their siblings or friends, family members, and then learn more about, how it can affect the body,” PSJA school nurse, Julissa Rocha said.

Type 2 diabetes has become more prevalent in the younger generations, education and prevention is key to keeping kids healthy.

Children are at higher risk of contracting type 2 diabetes if they are overweight, inactive or have a family history of diabetes.

Being aware of the symptoms can help lead to an early diagnosis.

“A couple of symptoms to kind of watch out for are frequent urination and feeling fatigued and tired. Sometimes weight loss and type one diabetes.” family medicine, Dr. Ashley Bose said. “There’s also something called Acanthosis. Sometimes, around the neck area, there might be some darkening of the skin.”

Teaching children about living a healthy and balanced lifestyle can help them teach their family members and spread awareness about the disease.

“What we hope is that someone, one of the kids that attends today, will tell their grandparents, no, you shouldn’t be eating that. You should be eating this, or hey, let’s go for a walk around the block, just because they want their family member to be around for as long as possible,” Director of Marketing for South Texas Health Systems, Tom Castaneda said.

It’s important to remember that if you or a loved one might have symptoms of diabetes, check with your doctor.

According to the American diabetes association, 2.7 million Texans have been diagnosed with diabetes, while another 600 thousand have diabetes and don’t even know it.