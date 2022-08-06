Protestors gathered at Linear Park in Brownville to voice against Operation Lone Star. (Xochilt Lagunas)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville.

In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Other non-profit organizations, La Union Del Pueblo Entero and ARISE, attended the protest in support of Border Workers United. Participants outside of organizations attended the protest to voice their concern on Abbott’s operation.

Xochilt Lagunas

“I think a lot of people here in the valley and a lot of people affected by Operation Lone Star would agree,” stated Emma Guevara. “We’re being policed for no reason.”